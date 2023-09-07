Dunedin Hospital will no longer be allowed to train radiation oncologists. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Dunedin Hospital will have to stop training junior cancer doctors because it does not have enough senior staff.

The union for senior doctors says the staff shortage was predictable and preventable and other areas of medical care around the country could face a similar fate.

The College of Radiologists has told the hospital that, from next month, it will no longer be allowed to train radiation oncologists.

The hospital was put on notice in April that its right to keep training cancer doctors was in jeopardy.

Since then, the radiation oncology unit’s training director has gone, leaving just three specialists – with another going in November. The unit is supposed to have eight.

The college said four junior doctors would be helped to continue their training at other hospitals.

Te Whatu Ora said it accepted the decision and was trying to recruit more senior staff.

In the meantime, it was bolstering the workforce with three part-time locums and a fixed-term international locum.

“Health workforce vacancy challenges are a national issue,” Te Waipounamu regional director for hospital and specialist services Dan Pallister-Coward said.

“Radiation oncologist vacancies continue to be the greatest recruitment challenge for the Southern Blood and Cancer Service. We are actively recruiting for radiation oncologists.”

In the meantime, some patients would be sent to other hospitals for treatment.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton. Photo / RNZ / Nick Monro

‘It’s terrible’

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said radiation oncologist consultants led patient care and guided registrars or junior doctors through their training programme to become specialists.

The loss of accreditation would be a setback for the four trainees who would now probably have to complete their training elsewhere after this year.

She also believed it would cause treatment delays for patients, who might now have to travel to other centres for treatment.

“It’s a disaster.

“It’s a massive part of training and what’s happening in Dunedin with radiation oncology is a sign of things to come for a number of specialities, but as far as this one is concerned it’s terrible.”

Dalton said the union had been in talks with the Southern DHB and then Te Whatu Ora about looming shortages for some time.

“It’s a disaster, we see this in services all the time ... Unfortunately, this is entirely predictable and entirely preventable.”

She said there were also “significant shortages” in a range of specialities at other hospitals, which had been known about for some time but were not being fixed.

Te Whatu Ora was trying to recruit new staff but was having little success, in part because salaries for senior doctors were behind those in other parts of the world, Dalton said.

The under-investment in health staff salaries was affecting all areas of the workforce. “Now we’re seeing real harm to patients.”

Te Whatu Ora was still refusing to offer inflation-adjusted salary increases for senior doctors and dentists, she said. More talks would not be held until September 19 after a second strike action.

Once a college withdrew accreditation it would be a lengthy process to have it restored which might take “years rather than months”, Dalton said.