A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly ramming a police car in the Auckland CBD today. Video / Supplied

Three staffers at a Papatoetoe commercial premises have been left shaken after an aggravated robbery this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said at about 4.05pm police received reports that several offenders had entered the premises on East Tamaki Road and broken into a number of cabinets.

“Three staff were in the store at the time, but no customers. They were unharmed but are understandably shaken by the incident.”

The spokesperson said the offenders left the scene with a number of items and police are making enquiries to locate them.

“There is a significant police presence in the area while this work continues.”