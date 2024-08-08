Selina Wilks (seated) with senior and junior students from St Marcellin School, Whanganui, Father John Roberts and principal Belinda Backwell.

St Marcellin School honoured teacher aide of 25 years, Selina Wilks, with a special liturgy service with students singing and presenting gifts of appreciation, on Thursday, August 8.

Principal Belinda Backwell spoke about Selina’s achievements. “The inspiration from people like Whaea Selina is indeed what makes us what we are today,” she said.

“The dedication, passion, discipline and acts of kindness are the fruits of Selina’s work. We can proudly say that she is an excellent teacher aide, staff member and colleague.

“Just like a candle consumes itself to light the way for others, we congratulate Selina on 25 years of service and thank her for her dedication and loyalty.

“The most important resource in any school is the employees. This school has undergone many changes in the 25 years Selina has been here and she has continued to serve the school and the community.