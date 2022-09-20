A group entered the Stewart Dawson's jewellery store inside Auckand's Westfield St Lukes at about 5pm, smashed cabinets and took items before fleeing. Police are investigating. Photo / Rachel Maher

Police and emergency services have responded in significant numbers after a burglary at the Westfield St Lukes shopping mall in Auckland, where witnesses have described a group of about eight men with covered faces and large batons.

It's understood a group of offenders entered the Stewart Dawson's jewellery store on the upper level of the mall at about 5pm, smashed cabinets and took items before fleeing.

A Herald reporter at the scene said police officers were seen standing outside the store, talking to clearly shaken witnesses, some of whom are in need of comfort.

A worker at the nearby Max fashion store said she heard glass shattering and a woman screaming, and rushed outside to see what was happening.

She said she saw about eight men with covered faces smashing everything and anything within their grasp with massive batons.

The worker said she quickly rolled down the shutters on the Max store, rushed customers into the back room, and locked the door.

She said she assumed the batons were guns at first because they were black.

Several ambulances responded to the incident but there are no injuries, and at this stage no arrests have been made, police said.

A vehicle believed to have been involved has been found on Taylors Rd, a block away from St Lukes Mall.

A policeman on the scene told the Herald that the car used by the fleeing offenders and the vehicle was stolen.

Police recovered a vehicle on Taylor's Rd in Mount Albert. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Blood was seen splattered down the side of the car and jewellery was dumped beside the vehicle.

Nearby workers at Muffin Break had also run away scared after hearing glass shattering and screaming from inside the jewellery store.

They said they believe this is the third time the shop has been targeted.

A worker from the Coffee Club at the mall said she saw a couple of people run away wearing all black with either hats or hoods.

Another nearby worker said she thought the men had guns due to the consistency of the smashing sound.

She saw some civilians try to approach the attackers, who retreated after being yelled at.

The attack lasted approximately 45 seconds before the group fled, she said.

Police have told the Herald there were no firearms involved in the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact Police via 105, quoting job number P051976791.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.