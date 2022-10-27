Stewart Dawsons jewellery store at St Luke's Mall was targeted by up to eight masked robbers. Video / Supplied

Police are seeking video footage of last month’s brazen daylight robbery of a jewellery store in St Lukes mall, Auckland.

The video footage captured the moment robbers were chased out of the Westfield St Lukes carpark by shoppers after raiding a jewellery store.

Up to eight people wearing masks and carrying batons targeted Stewart Dawson’s on September 20, smashing glass cabinets and grabbing jewellery before fleeing to the car park.

In the video, around 10 people were seen chasing the masked men as they made their getaway.

One person is also seen jumping onto the boot lid of the car.

A police spokesperson said officers continued to make enquiries following the aggravated robbery.

“Following Operation Rhino investigations, Auckland City Police charged six people in relation to the incident, including five youths.

“Police enquiries into the incident continue, and there is reason to believe the group may be responsible for other burglaries and robberies across the city.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information, including cellphone footage of the incident to please get in touch.”

A retail worker at Westfield St Lukes had said they were very nervous and anxious the day after the incident.

The retailer said mall management had been asking retailers how they were doing after the robbery.

“Fortunately, I wasn’t here last night. I finished work earlier than that but my colleague rang me and said it was awful,” they said.

“My husband certainly said to me this morning ‘watch yourself down there’.”

They said they had seen police around the mall this morning, but hadn’t particularly noticed an increase in security.

They said they were disgusted with the number of ram raids and burglaries occurring.

“The whole thing is just a disgrace, the Government, what’s going on, people getting away with it, kids wandering around like lunatics and nothing happening to them.

“It’s sad, it’s just really sad in our country.”

Armed police and emergency services responded in significant numbers after the robbery.

Frightened shoppers ran for cover and others were threatened by the men, whose faces were all covered, said witnesses.

The offenders entered the jewellery store on the upper level of the mall about 5pm, smashing cabinets with batons and snatching expensive jewellery before fleeing.

People could do that by calling police on 105 or online. Photos or video can be uploaded via this online portal: https://rhino.nc3.govt.nz/

They can also be emailed to the dedicated Operation Rhino email: oprhino@police.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.