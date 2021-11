St John is attending a water incident in Omaha. Photo / Greg Bowker

One person is in a serious condition after a water incident at Omaha this afternoon.

St John was called to the incident at 3.11pm.

A St John spokesperson said one patient is being airlifted to Starship Children's Hospital and is in serious condition.

Two ambulances, one first response unit and one manager were on the scene.

Omaha is a small beach town in the Rodney District.

A police spokesperson said they are in attendance.