“One ambulance, one rapid response unit and two operational managers responded to the scene.

“One of our on-duty ambulance officers, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was treated and transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.”

Police and St John responded to a crash at the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Wiri Station Rd overnight involving a St John operations manager's vehicle. Photo / NZHerald.

Everiss said the vehicle was not on its way to a job at the time of the crash and no other vehicle was involved.

The damaged vehicle has been taken off the road for repairs.

“Hato Hone St John takes the health and safety of the public and our ambulance staff very seriously. We will investigate the incident and work with New Zealand Police.”

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

