- St John emergency vehicle off the road after crashing into a traffic light.
- The ambulance officer, the sole occupant, was treated and taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.
- Hato Hone St John will investigate the incident and is working with police.
One of St John’s emergency vehicles has been taken off the road after it smashed into a traffic light early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Wiri Station Rd just after 4am.
Hato Hone St John Auckland district operations manager Andy Everiss confirmed one of their vehicles was involved in the crash.