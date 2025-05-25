Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

St John ambulance crashes into South Auckland traffic light, officer hospitalised

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police and St John responded to a crash at the intersection of Manukau Station Road and Wiri Station Road overnight involving a St John Operations Manager's vehicle.
  • St John emergency vehicle off the road after crashing into a traffic light.
  • The ambulance officer, the sole occupant, was treated and taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.
  • Hato Hone St John will investigate the incident and is working with police.

One of St John’s emergency vehicles has been taken off the road after it smashed into a traffic light early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Wiri Station Rd just after 4am.

Hato Hone St John Auckland district operations manager Andy Everiss confirmed one of their vehicles was involved in the crash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“One ambulance, one rapid response unit and two operational managers responded to the scene.

“One of our on-duty ambulance officers, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was treated and transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.”

Police and St John responded to a crash at the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Wiri Station Rd overnight involving a St John operations manager's vehicle. Photo / NZHerald.
Police and St John responded to a crash at the intersection of Manukau Station Rd and Wiri Station Rd overnight involving a St John operations manager's vehicle. Photo / NZHerald.

Everiss said the vehicle was not on its way to a job at the time of the crash and no other vehicle was involved.

The damaged vehicle has been taken off the road for repairs.

“Hato Hone St John takes the health and safety of the public and our ambulance staff very seriously. We will investigate the incident and work with New Zealand Police.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand