Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spring weather: South Island braces for heavy rain, cold starts for the North Island

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: September 2, 2025.

New Zealand faces a whirlwind start to spring with “multiple rounds of heavy rain” in the western South Island this week.

“Gusty westerly winds, snow in the Southern Alps and chilly temperatures” are also predicted, Niwa Weather warned.

Meanwhile, more pleasant conditions are forecast for much of the North Island.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save