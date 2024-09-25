A warning is also in place for the ranges of the Westland District.

Further north, a strong wind watch is in force for Wellington, Wairarapa and the Marlborough Sounds.

The wind is due to hit the bottom of the North Island overnight Thursday, with severe gales in exposed places.

Wet, windy weather makes a return🌧️💨



Rain kicks off in the South Island late tonight and Thu (possible snow for Southland and Otago Thu night), spreading to the North Island by Fri



By week’s end, nearly all of Aotearoa NZ will likely have had its share of wet weather pic.twitter.com/wVgsjq2y2W — MetService (@MetService) September 24, 2024

Potentially damaging gusts of 120km/h are expected to blast the Canterbury High Country from 9am tomorrow.

MetService has also placed a heavy rain watch on Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound from 10pm today.

Addtionally, there is a rain watch on the ranges of Buller and Grey Districts from 3pm and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 3am.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the rain and wind are due large weather system moving over the country.

⚠️Warnings and Watches have been issued for the upcoming weather



🌧Heavy rain is possible for the western South Island (especially the ranges)



💨Strong winds are likely for Canterbury High Country (possible gusts of 120 km/h), Wellington, Wairarapa, and the Marlborough Sounds pic.twitter.com/x18oVCmQ8p — MetService (@MetService) September 24, 2024

While only the South Island is in the firing line tomorrow, the system is expected to creep up the country on Friday.

On Friday, MetService is expecting the front to move over the North Island while still hitting the South Island with snow at low levels.

“In addition to rainfall, strong winds will sweep across the country, affecting the South Island and lower North Island.

“Snowfall makes a return, mainly for inland parts of the South Island, which may impact road travel on high-level roads and mountain passes,” Makgabutlane said.

“This will also have a flow-on effect on temperatures as they take a dip, especially over the South Island. In a nutshell, almost all of Aotearoa will see something from this weather system.”

The last week of September will feature rather changeable weather 🎢.



Watch how we're forecast to alter between 🔵 & 🟠.



Might be good to keep both 🩳 & 🧥 handy. pic.twitter.com/4yw4DHzYwS — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 23, 2024

While that snow isn’t likely to warrant weather warnings, MetService said the bitterly cold conditions could stress livestock and affect local roads.

There is also a “moderate confidence” that winds may turn to severe gales on Friday morning in the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington and Wairarapa.

It comes after a wild start to the week where meteorologists counted around 7000 lightning strikes within the space of a few hours on Sunday afternoon.

