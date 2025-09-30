MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said the colder air would also bring “sleety” showers to Southland today with a noticeable windchill keeping temperatures from reaching double digits.

It’s almost back! A cold snap! 🥶 A chilly southerly flow, all the way from Antarctica 🐧, is about to arrive.



The satellite image 🛰️below shows that the cold front, leading this change, was sat just offshore of Southland at 1 pm today.



The cold 🧊 change will push northwards… pic.twitter.com/XxevPpdkjS — MetService (@MetService) September 30, 2025

Snow is expected to reach at least 300m, but Shiviti said it might be falling even lower.

Temperatures across the lower South Island are forecast to linger in the single digits, with highs of 9C and lows of 1C in the Queenstown and Southland regions.

It would slowly warm further up the island, with Christchurch and Ashburton reaching 11C and Nelson and Blenheim reaching mid-teens.

Many places across the South Island were under a road snowfall warning, including Arthur’s Pass (SH73), Lewis Pass (SH7) and Porters Pass (SH73), but those lapsed this morning.

Strong wind watches were in place for Otago, the Canterbury High Country and the Wairarapa on Tuesday night.

Once the fast-moving front moves north, there would be “warm sun but cold wind” across much of the South Island, MetService reported.

In the North Island, the front would only reach Taupō before fading away, MetService meteorologist Braydon White said.

“Conditions in places like Auckland and Northland won’t be too bad. They might see the odd shower and be a bit windy.”

However, the front would bring rain to much of the lower North Island as it moves up the country in the afternoon.

“Places like Wellington, there will be a strong cold change. It looks like the temperature would drop in behind the front.

“Given it will be the middle of the day, it will be quite noticeable.”

White described the cold snap as “typical” for early spring.

“It’s a bit windy, the front would come through with a bit of a bang, it will pass quite quickly and, before you know it, things will start to clear up again.”

