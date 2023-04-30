Alex Gardner appeared for sentence in the Hastings District Court. Photo / Paul Taylor

A “spree burglar” who stole from people’s garages and sheds, making off with thousands of dollars worth of tools and other property, has been sent to prison.

Alex Gardner, 28, targeted properties in Hastings and Havelock North in July and August last year.

The Hastings District Court has been told he made off with property including tools, Weber barbecues, a specialised socket set for maintaining trucks and vintage car parts.

Some homeowners lost property worth thousands of dollars and, even when insured, had to cover excesses in the hundreds.

One 71-year-old man lost items worth $6000 in total.

Gardner appeared for sentencing having pleaded guilty to three charges of burglary and five of receiving. The court was told that the receiving charges had been amended from burglary charges.

Gardner was also charged with obtaining by deception after checking into a motel, paying for three nights in advance, and then leaving after six nights without paying anything more.

Defence counsel Antony Willis said Gardner was a “spree burglar” who had not entered the living areas of the properties he targeted and committed no violence on the one occasion he was disturbed by a householder.

However, Judge Bridget Mackintosh said a victim impact statement showed that the person had been frightened and did not want to confront Gardner, fearing an altercation.

She said the effect on the victims “cannot be overstated, in my view”.

She sentenced Gardner to two years in prison.

The court was told that police had obtained DNA from a glove placed over a sensor light and a torch which Gardner had left behind. He also left a fingerprint on a pane of glass.

Some of the stolen property was offered up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

A couple who were among Gardner’s victims came to the court to see him sentenced.

Afterwards, they declined to comment other than to say: “We’re just pleased it’s over.”