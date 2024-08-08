Ilminster hosted Taradale Intermediate this week in their annual school sports exchange and after some close tussles the visitors came out on top.

Ilminster Intermediate hosted its Taradale counterparts in their annual winter sports exchange this week and there were some terrific contests between the schools.

The exchange has been running for more than 20 years and is a favourite on the calendar.

The schools compete in 13 different codes. The school that wins seven or more games is crowned champions.

“The event is focused on whakawhanaungatanga and building relationships between students as much as it is on sport,” Ilminster assistant principal Shane Hooks said.



