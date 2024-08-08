Advertisement
Ilminster Intermediate, Gisborne hosts Taradale: ‘Sportspersonship’ celebrated in winter exchange

Gisborne Herald
Ilminster hosted Taradale Intermediate this week in their annual school sports exchange and after some close tussles the visitors came out on top.

Ilminster Intermediate hosted its Taradale counterparts in their annual winter sports exchange this week and there were some terrific contests between the schools.

The exchange has been running for more than 20 years and is a favourite on the calendar.

The schools compete in 13 different codes. The school that wins seven or more games is crowned champions.

“The event is focused on whakawhanaungatanga and building relationships between students as much as it is on sport,” Ilminster assistant principal Shane Hooks said.


Ilminster and Taradale Intermediate students battled it out across a wide range of sports codes during the week.
“Sportspersonship is celebrated and emphasis placed on demonstrating positive values during games for both athletes and supporters.

“This year’s event was fantastic, with both schools thoroughly enjoying the experience,” Hooks said.


The hockey was played on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve.
“Ilminster would like to acknowledge the support of the community. Many community sporting organisations volunteered their time to ref and umpire games.

“After some very tight battles, the championship shield was awarded to Taradale for 2024.

“Next year Ilminster will travel to the Hawke’s Bay and look to bring the shield back to Tairāwhiti.”



