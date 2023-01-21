Sporting Trials tryouts get the go-ahead

Sporting Trials are set to go ahead in the Tararua District with a sanctioned event and a Have a Go day scheduled for early February.
Barry Simmonds, who often participated in events in Taranaki, had been keen to start up similar ones in Dannevirke last year, but a run of bad weather had meant they had to be postponed but he was hopeful they could now go ahead.
Sporting Trials, which originated in the UK, is a sport that involves purpose-built, lightweight vehicles, driven on a marked-out course on hilly terrain.
The sport has now been going on in New Zealand for 25 years.
Simmonds said he would be at the Wheels with Attitude event at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds on January 29, with three trial cars on display, so anyone interested in the sport could go along and find out what it was all about.
A Have a Go day is planned for Saturday, February 4, at 350 Maunga Rd, with a sanctioned event being held on the Sunday.
Simmonds said he was grateful for the support of Grant from Massie Farms and Craig from Buckeridge Surfacing & Engineering Ltd.
“Because without their support we wouldn’t be able to do this.”