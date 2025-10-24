Sporting banter or disrespect – is it ever okay to boo the haka?

Dr Nicole Penetito-Hemara studied haka as a taonga within sport and previously told RNZ that before performing haka, it’s vital to understand its whakapapa, not only of the art form, but also of the specific haka and one’s own whakapapa.
“Many of our players were born and raised in New Zealand or Australia, but through the Sāmoan or Tongan blood they carry and the values instilled by their parents and grandparents, they choose to pay homage by playing for their blood-tie nations, the countries their blood runs through.”
Enari was at the game and said it was “disheartening” to see Māori booed in “their own house”.
“Irrespective of whether you were born here or not, we are all manuhiri unless you whakapapa Māori.”
While some of the booing may have come from misunderstanding, Enari said part of it was “just sheer rudeness”.
“Respect is received when respect is given. We wouldn’t want to see the siva tau booed. You can always support your own culture without belittling another.”
He said it’s important that people understand the difference between banter and takahi i te mana o te tangata (trampling a people’s mana).
“I think there’s a line. Sporting banter shouldn’t go above culture or respect for culture,” he said.
“Competition is wonderful, it’s the beauty of sport. You get to have banter, jokes, little digs, you get to be passionate, you’re allowed to. But you should be able to discern what is competition and what is culture and show respect to both.”
Tuitama believes dismissing the incident as “just banter” risks normalising disrespect.
“I liken it to saying casual racism in the workplace is okay. It’s not.”
Cultural ignorance can be fixed through learning, he said.
“The cool thing about sport is that it builds community, rugby league especially brings so many cultures together.
“When we have more Māori and Pacific CEOs, board members, and decision-makers, then more of our mātauranga and knowledge can be implemented. Only then will sport truly be a space that’s for us and by us.”
In the next match-up of the Pacific Cup, Tonga will face off against Toa Samoa on Sunday 26 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.