Danny Jonas started at the organisation as a Kiwi Sport co-ordinator. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas has called it a day after 32 years with the regional sport trust.

He has been at the helm for the past 15 years but before that he covered everything from tutoring to event management.

“I actually started off as a Kiwi Sport co-ordinator before transitioning into programmes manager,” Jonas said.

“That was just [doing] everything - there were only a few of us there at the time.

“It was the cutting of the teeth.”

After tutoring sport and recreation courses, the “aquatic world came calling”.

“Sport Whanganui secured facility management of the pools over in Rangitīkei - in Marton, Hunterville and Taihape - so I ran them for a few years,” Jonas said.

“Then we got the contract to run the Splash Centre. I came home and ran that for about nine years.”

He said one of the highlights of his time at Sport Whanganui was the redevelopment of the Splash Centre, which began in 2006.

“That was a pretty massive time. The community got behind it and like-minded people got together. It just shows what you can achieve.”

Ultimately, however, he loved creating opportunities for tamariki and rangatahi (children and young people).

“It’s not about high performance, it’s about getting out and doing stuff - and seeing people grow.”

Danny Jonas (right) packs down with former All Black Norm Hewitt (centre) and the late Rana Waitai for the mayoral rugby team in 2010. Photo / Bevan Conley

His involvement with coaching sports in Whanganui goes back four decades.

“After my swimming career, I started teaching people to swim - from babies right up to adults - and I was also a competitive swim coach,” Jonas said.

“Sport was always my passion growing up and going through school. I probably wasn’t too s***-hot at reading, writing and arithmetic but sport? Yep, that was for me.”

Sport Whanganui board chairman John Unsworth said it was difficult to put into words the enormous contribution Jonas had made to the organisation, to the sporting community in Whanganui and the community across the region.

“His leadership and service, over many years, has steered Sport Whanganui through periods of great change and uncertainty.”

Unsworth said he acknowledged Jonas’ skills in building relationships and the collaborative, whānau-focused environment he had created during his time as chief executive.

“The strength of the team has been through the development of a culture that encourages initiative and community service at every level.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Danny for his leadership and dedication over his term as chief executive and wish him all the best for the future.”

Jonas said it was people who had kept him in the sector for so long.

During his time at Sport Whanganui, he worked alongside all four previous chief executives - Larry Graham, the late Gary Stent, Graeme Taylor and Phil Kearney.

“I couldn’t have done what I’ve done without the people - both with and beside,” Jonas said.

“It’s been a real privilege. You’re getting paid for doing something like sport. Fancy that.”

Danny Jonas outside the Splash Centre in 2005. Photo / NZME

He was “an absolute, true believer” in the power of sport.

“That goes all the way back to the swimming days - getting up at 5am to train and all that sort of stuff. These are transferable skills you can bring into the workplace.”

Jonas will be moving into real estate with Property Brokers after he finishes with Sport Whanganui.

“After I announced it to the board, they said I’d only done it because I was on my last warning.

“I still love my job and that’s how I wanted to finish. I didn’t want to get to a point where I wasn’t enjoying it.

“The organisation is in a really good position and we have an outstanding team doing the mahi.”

His family, especially his wife Jo, had been incredibly supportive over the years, Jonas said.

“The gobby one - me - is always out there hogging the limelight but she has played a massive part in everything.

“When I first started this gig, I didn’t have [sons], now they’ve got kids of their own.

“This has been a big part of my life and of theirs too.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.