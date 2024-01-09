Noel Chilton with his new family business Spin City outdoor laundromat in Waipawa. Photo / Warren Buckland

Noel Chilton with his new family business Spin City outdoor laundromat in Waipawa. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s hard to miss the brand-new laundromat when driving through Waipawa.

The outdoor washers and dryers, which are set to open next week, are based on Waipawa’s High St and leave little to the imagination as they are not inside a building.

Instead, they’re in a fully waterproof pod, with a veranda for rain protection.

Noel Chilton with his wife Selina and son Blair decided to start the family business Spin City after seeing it in action during a holiday in Europe.

Selina was in Denmark when she saw a similar concept and suggested the idea to her family.

“We thought it was a good idea. People are becoming more transient and we thought there would be a good demand in New Zealand,” Noel said.

The pod as they call it, offers travellers the chance to access the facility at any time as it will be operational 24/7.

“You can do your laundry any time of day or night, and they are fully lit.”

Noel, who is almost retired, and Blair, who works as a logger, worked with engineers to perfect the design.

“We hope it’s going to be an easier occupation.”

Spin City offers a 9kg and 12kg washing machine that is run on electricity and two 21kg dryers that are run on gas.

The pod is inspired by a Danish concept. Photo / Warren Buckland

“They are the latest technology machines, which are very efficient on water, but still give an outstanding wash.”

They had initially planned for the pod to go in Clive, but while it was being built another indoor facility was opened.

“We’re aiming for smaller towns that are not catered for in the laundromat department.”

The permanent site in Waipawa is the first of two sites set to open soon, with the second location based in Shannon.

The Chilton family has big hopes for the future of Spin City and aims to expand across the North Island with plans for 20 sites.

