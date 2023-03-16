She told pet owners to remain vigilant in areas that have been flooded. Photo / 123rf

Dog owners are being warned to remain vigilant after a spike in reports of dogs getting gastroenteritis following recent flooding across the North Island.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association head of companion animal veterinary services Sally Cory told the Herald they are aware of “fairly widespread” reports of the illness in parts of Auckland, Northland and Hawke’s Bay.

“Flood water is really contaminated, so certainly when dogs are either walking through areas that have been flooded, or drinking or swimming in areas they can certainly be affected by all sorts of things that cause gastroenteritis.”

Some of the bacteria that cause the illness can stick around long in warm, moist conditions after the water has subsided, she said.

She said a number of clinics in the flood-affected regions had noticed an increase in case numbers.

Her advice to dog owners was to be cautious around areas that have recently flooded.

“Ideally walk or exercise dogs on leads as much as possible. If [owners] know they’ve come into contact with potentially contaminated areas, water, silt, those sort of things, then [take] care to wash their dogs.”

Cory told the Herald owners who notice their pet is behaving abnormally, not eating or persistently vomiting they should get advice from their vet.

“The majority of cases of gastroenteritis are quite mild and they may just have some vomiting, diarrhoea. They might be a little bit quiet and lethargic, off food for a day or two and then seem to recover really quickly.

“Other dogs can get quite profuse symptoms and that can cause dehydration and other problems as well. So some of them would need sort of in-hospital care if they were getting quite dehydrated.”



