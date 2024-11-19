A motorist driving a horsefloat has had a speeding ticket for travelling 213km/h cancelled after police admitted the camera that clocked her “impossible” speed was at fault.
The motorist, who did not want to be named, told the Herald she recently received an infringement notice clocking her older model horse truck doing 133km/h over the 80km/h speed limit on Waiuku Rd in Glenbrook south of on the Waikato Expressway Auckland nearly two weeks ago.
However, she claimed it was “physically impossible” for her 2009 Nissan Diesel horse truck to reach 213km/h, and even more so when it was carrying a horse.
Police today admitted there was an issue with the camera at the site when it came to capturing heavy motor vehicles and moved to cancel the notice.
The Police Infringement Bureau (PIB) has recently been made aware of an issue that can potentially arise when the camera at this particular site captures a heavy motor vehicle," said Infringement Transformation Manager Inspector Peter McKennie.