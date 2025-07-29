Speeding driver dies after falling from overbridge on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

When police were approaching the crashed car on the Newmarket flyover, the driver got out of the car and climbed over the motorway barrier, where he fell.

A man has died after falling from a motorway barrier and off an overbridge in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket after being caught speeding.

Auckland Deployment Commander Superintendent Zane Hooper said officers were conducting speed checks on the Southern Motorway near Greenlane just before 1am today when a car passed at “excessive speed”.

Police followed the car with their flashing lights on, while camera operators began to monitor the vehicle.

“A short time later the speeding vehicle collided with the centre barrier on the Newmarket flyover, before moving to the left-side barrier and coming to a stop,” Hooper said.