New 30 and 40-kilometre-an-hour speed signs are being installed in Stout St and the central business district as part of the Interim Speed Management Plan (ISMP) for this region.

“The lower limits have been in response to community needs and safety considerations,” Gisborne District Council community lifelines director Tim Barry said.

Stout St has been reduced to 40km/h from the city end to Wi Pere St.

“We hope this makes a difference to the wellbeing of the residents who have campaigned hard for lower speed limits for a few years.

“Things can take time to go through the required processes and we’re really happy to be at this point and see the signs go up.”

The ISMP empowers the council to set speed limits on local roads, with a focus on safety and community wellbeing.

“The CBD’s new 30km/h speed signs will enhance the safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” Barry said.

Some rural areas will have reduced speeds from 100km/h to 80, 60, or 50.

“These changes apply to locations with recent crash history, new growth, or to better support walking and cycling.

“Areas around some schools have been reduced to 30km/h or 40km/h based on those on roads with the biggest risks,” Barry said.

Speed limits on state highways fall under NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s jurisdiction.

“The ISMP enabled changes to speed limits to be applied before full speed management plans were brought into the Ministry of Land Transport speed-setting rule,” Barry said.

For more information about the changes, go to the council’s website https://participate.gdc.govt.nz/amendments-speed-limits-bylaw

A Stout St resident who contacted the Gisborne Herald yesterday said the speed changes needed greater publicity.

She was disappointed with the new 40km/h speed limit in Stout St and said it was inappropriate considering the speed limits in other streets.

She was “all for safety”, but was surprised the changes went ahead with the coalition Government being opposed to blanket speed limit reductions across the country.