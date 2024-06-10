New speed limits will be introduced during drop-off and pick-up times outside 21 schools in Tauranga. Photo / Bob Tulloch, SunLive

New speed limits will be introduced during drop-off and pick-up times outside 21 schools in Tauranga. Photo / Bob Tulloch, SunLive

Lower speed limits will be introduced around some schools and marae in Tauranga.

A speed limit of 40km/h during drop-off and pick-up times will be introduced outside 21 schools across the city as part of the Tauranga City Council’s speed management plan. This will be in addition to the 16 schools that already have a variable limit.

The 40km/h limit will begin 30 minutes before school starts then revert to the street’s normal limit and begin again for 20 minutes after school ends.

The changes will be rolled out as funding allows and priority is based on risk. Arataki School will be first, then Mount Maunganui College and Omanu School.

The plan was adopted at a meeting on Monday.

Council city centre infrastructure lead Shawn Geard said the council assessed the schools’ road frontages and where key access points were.

The council used community feedback and police crash data from the areas around the city’s 45 schools and risk assessments done by the New Zealand Transport Agency in 2020 to decide which schools to add the variable limits to, and to prioritise the timing of the rollout.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Alex Cairns

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley asked if having a variable limit on Cameron Road outside Tauranga Primary School and Tauranga Boys’ College would affect traffic flow because she had received comments that it was flowing better after the recent changes.

The $92 million Cameron Rd stage one project added bus lanes, cycleways, streetscaping and changed the layout of the road from Harington Street to 17th Avenue.

Geard replied that it was only a 10km/h difference and data showed the average speed during those times was not much higher than 40km/h. There was a “fair experience” of people running red lights at the signal crossings outside those schools so the hope was the additional variable speed limit signs would reiterate the limits to drivers, he said.

Based on feedback from Waimapu Marae in Hairini, Waimapu Pā Rd extending 200m east from the marae will have a permanent 40km/h zone.

Feedback from Waikari and Hungahungatoroa Marae in Matapihi would also see a permanent 40km/h zone on Waikari Rd, Hungahungatoroa Rd and Matapihi Rd (between Waikari Rd and Hungahungatoroa Rd).

The temporary 30km/h speed limit in Tauranga’s CBD between McLean St and Second Ave will also become permanent.

Cycle lanes and streetscaping were added to Cameron Rd as part of the $92m upgrade. Photo / David Hall, SunLive

Council head of transport Nic Johansson said managing speed limits at high-risk locations was about improving safety on local roads.

”Our local schools have told us increased traffic and people driving vehicles at high speeds is a significant risk to student safety,” he said in a statement. ”While pedestrian fatalities aren’t a common occurrence, accidents do happen, and speed is a factor in the likelihood and outcome.

”Lower speeds allow for shorter sight and braking distances which is important in complex, busy situations such as school pick-up and drop-off times.”

The speed management plan was a requirement of the previous Government. The current Government made this optional but the council opted to continue developing the plan in February.

In April, the council held a survey to gauge support for a reduction in speed limits outside schools, some marae, and in the city centre.

More than 1000 people completed a survey with more than 71 per cent in favour of reduced speed limits outside schools. More than 52 per cent were in favour of making the temporary 30km/h limit in the city centre permanent. The reduced speed limits, with signs showing when the speed limits are operational, will be introduced over the next few months.

The 21 schools getting a variable speed limit

Arataki School

Mount Maunganui College

Omanu School

Pāpāmoa College

Tauranga Primary School

Tauranga Waldorf School

Tahatai Coast School

Tauranga Girls’ College

Gate Pā School

Greerton Village School

Ōtūmoetai College

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate

Mount Maunganui Intermediate

Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa Primary School

Tauranga Boys’ College

Merivale School

Mount Maunganui Primary School

Te Manawa ō Pāpāmoa School

Bellevue School

Tauranga Adventist School

Te Kura o Matapihi

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.