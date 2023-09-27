Whangārei SPCA is currently playing host to around 30 canines awaiting their forever homes. Animal attendant Tahleah Green with long-term dog Maple, and centre manager, Karla Aekins with some pups. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei SPCA is currently playing host to around 30 canines awaiting their forever homes. Animal attendant Tahleah Green with long-term dog Maple, and centre manager, Karla Aekins with some pups. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The SPCA is offering a half-price discount on dog adoptions until October 1 in a bid to reduce the length of time canines are staying in centres across the country.

Whangārei centre manager Karla Aekins said the centre is full and while there would usually be a period of rest between an influx of puppies, this year has been “constant”.

Despite free and cheap de-sexing clinics, puppies are still turning up on the SPCA’s doorsteps in boxes, some of them suffering from fleas, worms and mange.

Whangārei SPCA is suffering from an influx of canines and is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees until October 1. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Though the message is loud and clear, people don’t seem to understand the importance of de-sexing, especially females, Aekins said.

“Unless you’ve got the ability to bring up puppies and give them good homes, then don’t have puppies.”

She said people often forget that the SPCA is a service for sick, injured and vulnerable animals but “we are not a rehoming service,” she said.

“We end up getting a bad name because we have to say no.”

The majority of the animals they take in are unwanted puppies, she said.

Already seven dogs have been adopted from the Whangārei centre since the half price adoption initiative launched on Saturday. Despite that, around 30 pooches are still seeking their forever homes.

Foster parents Linda Bucknell and Ian Fletcher have offered temporary homes to seven dogs in their two-year tenure through the Whangārei centre. Despite one “foster fail” that the pair decided to keep, they love watching dogs find their forever homes.

Choccy is well-loved by his foster parents in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Bucknell’s message to people on the fence about adopting is to educate themselves about what it entails. Her message mirrors that of Aekins.

“To me, fostering is a good way of trying out what it’s like to have a dog without having full responsibility,” Aekins said.

Maple has been waiting the longest to be adopted in Whangārei. At two years old, she’s sadly been re-homed twice, and still hasn’t found her home.

Maple, with her signature perky ear, is waiting for her forever home. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Similarly, Franklin was adopted for a day before he was returned to the centre. He’s been at the centre for over nine months, first arriving as a three-week-old pup.

There are similar stories mirrored across the motu with another long-term stay, Blaze, waiting at the Kerikeri centre for over a year.

Centre team leader Juanita Tana described Blaze as a “boisterous” and “loyal” dog who loves the water.

Blaze has been waiting for his forever home for over a year at Kerikeri SPCA Centre. Photo / supplied

“He is one of my favourite dogs and I would have adopted him if I didn’t have three already,” Tana said.

SPCA General Manager of Animal Services, Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell said on average, dogs are staying at centres for around 20 days more than they did at this time last year.

“This has a real knock-on effect on how many animals we can bring into our care as well as an impact on animal well-being

“As we approach the incredibly busy kitten season, we need to ensure our centres have capacity for incoming animals. This 50 per cent discount offer is about helping give a push to those people on the fence about bringing a dog into their home,” he said.

“As part of the adoption process, we always address the cost and commitment of bringing a pet into your home, so we know they go to responsible pet owners.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.



