Large glass shards from a smashed front door lie on the doormat of Onehunga's SPCA Op Shop after a break in. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland charity store that raises money for rescued animals has been broken into overnight with a glass front door left shattered.

Large shards of broken glass from a bottom section of a double front door were left on the blue doormat of the SPCA Op Shop in Onehunga, on the suburb's main shopping strip.

The SPCA Op Shop on Onehunga's Mall has been broken into overnight through its smashed front door. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The break-in is believed to have happened after midnight.

There are no details yet of what was stolen from the shop. The store's eye-catching front display appears untouched.

Police have been approached for comment.

The charity op shop, that uses proceeds from sales to help fund Auckland's SPCA centre, carries a range of donated clothing, shoes and homeware.