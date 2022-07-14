An Auckland charity store that raises money for rescued animals has been broken into overnight with a glass front door left shattered.
Large shards of broken glass from a bottom section of a double front door were left on the blue doormat of the SPCA Op Shop in Onehunga, on the suburb's main shopping strip.
The break-in is believed to have happened after midnight.
There are no details yet of what was stolen from the shop. The store's eye-catching front display appears untouched.
Police have been approached for comment.
The charity op shop, that uses proceeds from sales to help fund Auckland's SPCA centre, carries a range of donated clothing, shoes and homeware.