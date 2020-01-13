Police are warning retailers to be vigilant after a spate of counterfeit notes have been handed over to retailers in Hamilton and Morrinsville. Photo / NZ Police

Waikato retailers are being stung by a woman repeatedly handing over fake $100 notes in place of the real thing.

Waikato Police are investigating a spate of counterfeit money being used in Hamilton and Waikato, according to the Waikato Police Facebook page.

Kia ora Waikato followers. We need your help. There has been a spate of counterfeit money being used, particularly in... Posted by Waikato Police on Sunday, January 12, 2020

CCTV footage shows a woman, possibly in hers 20s or 30s and dressed in black, handing over the counterfeit notes.

"We have investigators on the task but could do with some community assistance. Does anyone out there know who the person in these CCTV pics is? She was handing across fake $100 notes," the post said.