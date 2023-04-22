The University of Otago faces redundancies with lacking enrolments, Retail Crime Prevention Fund up to $15 million and why Auckland Transport spent $20k on taxis at Harry Styles concert in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Residents of a West Auckland community are living in fear after a schoolgirl was abducted from her home, chased into a reserve and assaulted for hours.

Police - who went public on Friday and have appealed for any information - are making inquiries and have yet to locate the offender.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was bundled out of her Sunnyvale home at knifepoint by an intruder who chased her through suburban streets before recapturing and attacking her in a reserve.

The family of the teenager - who was still in her pyjamas when she was forced from her home on Wednesday morning - was shaken by the calculated and brutal assault.

They told the Herald they were fearful the man, who was clad in black and wearing leather gloves, had been casing their home and that he would strike again.

The girl’s mum said her traumatised daughter told her the attacker repeatedly threatened her life and she was held captive at a creek in a nearby reserve for up to seven hours.

Police investigating the section of creek and walkway in West Auckland's Sunnyvale where Wednesday's attack took place. Photo / Supplied / Joshua Young

The incident had left everyone in the neighbourhood anxious, with some gearing up security measures on their properties.

A concerned mum of four who lives in the area told the Herald she was sickened by what had happened to the teenage girl in her neighbourhood.

The Chislehurst St resident said she had been spoken to by the police and was planning to pump up her house’s camera system.

“I have deadbolt-locked all doors of my house all day long. Two of my kids go to a local school and one attends kindergarten.”

The brutal attack had impacted her entire family and the wider community, she said.

“We are concerned for our safety.

“This horrible excuse of a human being is still walking the streets and is likely a neighbour.

“The feeling is heavy. As a mother and as a woman, I cannot begin to express my sadness for this poor girl and her family.

“Our community is fearful for their children and their families. This is a heartless, cold and horrific act. We can only hope this person is found soon.”

Police are now looking at CCTV footage and have examined the reserve and the girl’s home. Photo / Alex Burton

Another resident said the news of the horrible assault on a young girl in his neighbourhood was very concerning.

“We have a CCTV set and hand weapon ready.”

A mother of six said her confidence in sending her children outside alone had dropped.

“It is extremely alarming knowing that such individuals are, firstly, capable of horrific acts towards others, and secondly, still out there.

“As a mother, I find it worrying. It makes me second-guess the safety of my children walking to and from school, and being able to hang with friends at a local park or mall during the day.

“The trust in humanity has dwindled. And it’s innocent trustworthy citizens that suffer. [It’s] definitely something that has sparked fear in our locals.”

The intruder is still being hunted by the police, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around Parma Place, Chislehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Cres on Wednesday morning to contact them.

Police will be canvassing West Auckland streets this weekend after a serious daylight attack in a reserve. Photo / Alex Burton

A forensic examination had taken place at the scene.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson had said the lack of information surrounding the attack was increasing community fears.

The local Facebook page was “abuzz” and people were concerned about reports of people walking through properties.

“It is symptomatic of people really being on edge and looking around every corner at the moment, and without information - that kind of makes it worse.”

Police told the Herald a man entered a property on Parma Place in Sunnyvale on Wednesday morning, startling the girl.

“This man has followed the victim from the property to a reserve area off Chislehurst St, where she has been subjected to an assault,” police said.

Police are now looking at CCTV footage and have examined the reserve and the girl’s home.

Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said their focus was on piecing together the circumstances.

“A key part of this is examining CCTV footage in the area.

“Our staff have already visited a number of addresses and begun analysing footage as part of an extensive CCTV phase.”

Officers would remain in the area over the weekend to conduct area canvassing, Goldie said.

“Residents who have not yet spoken to police, and have CCTV footage, are asked to contact police so we can follow up with them.

“Police are particularly interested in speaking with residents around the areas of Parma Place, Chislehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Cres.”

Information can be provided through the police 105 phone service or by going online and using ‘Update report’. Please reference file number 230419/4024.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.