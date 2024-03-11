How much money Kiwis lost to scammers last year, Wellington Water comes under fire again and school fizzy drink ban falls. Video / NZ Herald

Spark has sold a blind man an ultra-high-definition television he says he does not need and cannot afford, raising questions about the company’s sales tactics.

The man’s carer claimed Spark had taken advantage of his client, selling him the TV during a phone call he made about an unrelated matter.

After complaining about the sale, the carer was given a transcript of his client’s phone call with Spark.

“At 6 minutes and 34 seconds [into the call], [my client] agreed to sign up for the purchase of a $2500 TV. Note this is 1 minute 31 seconds from the time of suggesting a new TV. It takes me longer to decide what to have for breakfast,” the carer said.

“[I am concerned about] Spark’s sales tactics, taking no care or responsibility around what they are selling [or] if it is fit for purpose, [and] taking advantage of vulnerable people.”

The man, also a beneficiary, asked if he could buy the television on finance, paying it off in fortnightly instalments.

“The representative was now aware that they were selling a very expensive, high-definition TV to a blind beneficiary. He did not question this, but went straight to his credit team for finance approval,” the carer said.

“Finance was approved, and the TV has since been delivered. There was no help offered for installation. [My client] called me to help, which is how I became aware of the situation.”

A spokeswoman for Consumer NZ said Spark’s sale could be considered “unconscionable conduct” given the man was in a vulnerable position and this was noted on his file. She recommended a complaint be laid with the Commerce Commission.

The Herald has approached the Commerce Commission for comment.

A Spark spokeswoman said their customer advisor “correctly followed the strict processes we have in place for customer sales” during the call and said their sales techniques took into account customers’ needs.

After the man’s carer complained, Spark told him his client decided to buy the TV because it had in-built accessibility features such as voice commands but offered to cancel the sale.

“We ... explained the above and offered for the TV to be returned and costs credited, however, this has not been accepted by the carer,” the company’s spokeswoman said.

The man’s carer claimed Spark was trying to dismiss his complaint by saying his client had agreed to buy the TV.

“How many other vulnerable people are being sold products they don’t need or can’t afford?” he said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.























