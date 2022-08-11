Space scientist, author and broadcaster Duncan Steel has been sentenced to home detention for a harmful campaign aimed at humiliating a woman. Photo / Supplied.

Space scientist, author and broadcaster Duncan Steel has been sentenced to home detention for a harmful campaign aimed at humiliating a woman. Photo / Supplied.

An accomplished space scientist is now grounded on home detention for offences described as a determined campaign to break, humiliate and embarrass a woman he knew.

Duncan Irving Steel was today sentenced to 12 months' home detention on a charge of burglary and three charges of causing harm by posting digital communications.

All matters were linked to events dating back to early 2019 when he set out to destroy the woman, the Nelson District Court heard today.

The 67-year-old initially denied the charges, which led to a trial during which the woman was subjected to further humiliation and embarrassment.

He eventually pleaded guilty, but was given no discount today for doing so, given what the woman had endured.

The charges were linked to not only the dissemination of harmful material to the victim's family, but how he had broken into her house, and photographed sensitive, personal information he aimed to then use against her.

All details related to the woman, and the nature of personal information he distributed, were suppressed.

Steel also hid her passports when he broke into her house, knowing she was due to travel overseas.

Judge David Ruth said he was lucky not to be charged with perverting the course of justice, which would have resulted in a prison sentence.