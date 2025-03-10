Associate Coroner Stephen Burdes has today released his findings into Cook’s death - along with a public safety warning to others who suffer seizures.

“NZTA guidance is clear. Drivers who have a seizure should stop driving and consult their healthcare practitioner,” he said.

“The reason for doing so is... stated by NZTA: ‘an epileptic seizure while driving puts the driver and other road users at risk’.

“Ms Cook did not stop driving and did not consult her health practitioner.

“She placed herself, her passengers and other road users at risk by continuing to drive in the knowledge that she was at risk of further seizures.”

Associate Coroner Burdes said on the day of the crash, Cook left her Fairfax home with her children aged 2 and 4 in car seats in the back and her 13-year-old nephew in the front passenger seat.

“As was normal on a school day, Ms Cook intended to drop her nephew at high school and her 4-year-old at pre-school, and then return home with her 2-year-old,” he explained.

“As Ms Cook entered Riverton at about 8.30am, she had what her nephew described as a seizure. He was familiar with the signs of a seizure as he had seen Ms Cook have a similar event at home about one or two months earlier.

“He described her shaking and then ‘stiffening up’ and ‘frothing at the mouth a little bit’.

“Ms Cook did not respond to his shouts, and he thought she must have pressed down on the accelerator because the car suddenly and dramatically increased its speed.

“The car crossed the centre line, and he took hold of the steering wheel to regain control... trying to control the car as it sped up.

“He had never driven before and was manoeuvring the car from the front passenger seat to avoid hitting other vehicles.”

The teen said the car was travelling at about 80-90km/h as it came up behind a school bus.

He tried to overtake the bus but clipped its corner and then came face-to-face with an oncoming Toyota Landcruiser.

“[The] nephew attempted to fit between the Landcruiser and the bus, but the vehicles collided,” said Associate Coroner Burdes.

“[He] remembers his vehicle rolling but little else about the crash. He passed out and regained consciousness upside-down and restrained in his seat by his seatbelt.

“Members of the public came to assist and got him and the two young children out of the car. Emergency Services attended and confirmed that Ms Cook had died.”

The teen, his young cousins and the Landcruiser driver were seriously injured.

Cook’s cause of death was recorded as lethal chest trauma. Post-mortem medical evidence was “inconclusive” as to whether she had a seizure just prior to the crash.

Toxicology testing identified cannabis in Cook’s blood. Associate Coroner Burdes said it was not possible to say when she consumed cannabis.

“The impact of cannabis is not clear. Some studies indicate that cannabis may lower the threshold for a seizure, but there is simply too little information for me to be able to draw any sound conclusion,” he ruled.

Police investigated the crash, collecting CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

Investigators concluded that the evidence was consistent with Cook having a seizure while driving her car which led to her vehicle “rapidly accelerating to a significant speed” and crashing into the Landcruiser.

Speed was the cause of the crash but police noted “illicit drug use” as a “contributing factor”.

Associate Coroner Burdes said Cook had a personal and family history of epileptic seizures.

Her medical records noted her first seizure in January 2014 and another in July 2016.

She was prescribed epilepsy medication in July 2016 which she continued to take in November 2017.

“After Ms Cook’s seizure in July 2016, her GP advised her not to drive,” said Associate Coroner Burdes.

“Her medical records noted that she ‘became upset’ at this and told the doctor, ‘Okay, I don’t want anyone to tell me not to drive. I know this'.”

NZTA revoked Cook’s driver’s licence for medical reasons effective from November 17, 2016.

In February 2017, NZTA received notice that Cook had been stopped by police while driving.

“She should not have been driving as her licence was medically revoked at that time,” said the Associate Coroner.

In November 2017, NZTA granted an application from Cook to reinstate her licence, supported by her GP who confirmed she had been “seizure-free” for a year.

Associate Coroner Burdes said that Cook’s medical records do not mention epilepsy, seizures, or any relevant medication after her final prescription in November 2017.

There was also no mention of why she stopped taking her medication.

During the investigation into the crash, Cook’s partner confirmed the nephew’s evidence that she had a seizure one or two months before the crash.

“He and Ms Cook had been together 10 years. He said she had her first seizure about five years earlier and that she ‘maybe had a seizure every six months’,” Associate Coroner Burdes said.

“Her partner also mentioned a seizure in about 2019 after Ms Cook had played netball.

“Ms Cook had told her partner that she did not have epilepsy but ‘just seizures’ and that her doctor had told her they were caused by stress and not eating properly.”

Associate Coroner Burdes confirmed Cook’s medical records refer to “epileptic” seizures.

He outlined the rules around driving and seizures.

An epileptic seizure while driving can place the driver and other road users at risk.

Driving should cease if an individual is having seizures or had a seizure in the last 12 months.

A period of 12 months free from seizures is normally required before an individual is allowed to drive again or is allowed to obtain a driver’s licence.

The normal 12-month stand-down period may be reduced in certain circumstances.

Police investigated the crash and provided a report to the Coroner. Photo / File

“As both Ms Cook’s partner and nephew separately described seizures about every six months, including a seizure one or two months before the crash, I accept that Ms Cook continued to have seizures after the last reference to epilepsy in her medical records,“ Associate Coroner Burdes said.

“Her last known seizure before 8 November 2021 was in September or October 2021. [She] did not report any continued seizures to her doctor.

“I have no direct evidence to explain why Ms Cook did not report continued seizures to her doctor or continue to take anti-seizure medication.

“I find it more probable than not that Ms Cook did not report the continued seizures at least in part so she could continue to drive.

“Ms Cook was aware from the revocation in November 2016 that reporting a seizure to her doctor meant a likely loss of her driver’s licence... [she] was also stopped by police... driving while her licence was revoked and was thereby aware of the potential legal consequences of driving while revoked.”

Associate Coroner Burdes formally ruled that an epileptic seizure “directly led” to the fatal crash.

“I urge anyone who drives and who has a seizure to follow the guidance from NZTA,” he said.

“Stop driving and consult your healthcare provider. This guidance applies to those with a history of epilepsy or seizures, and to those who experience a seizure for the first time.

“Although the standdown from driving is likely to last 12 months, this inconvenience is vastly outweighed by the risks associated with continuing to drive.

“I make this comment to draw public attention to the serious risks associated with continuing to drive with a history of seizures and to highlight the advice of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to stop driving and to consult a health practitioner.

“If those who or may experience seizures choose to stop driving and to consult a health practitioner, the chances of further deaths in similar circumstances to Ms Cook’s death will be reduced.”

Cook is survived by her partner, Tommy, and children, London and Legacy.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Ms Cook’s whānau for their loss,” Associate Coroner Burdes said.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz