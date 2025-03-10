“She placed herself, her passengers and other road users at risk by continuing to drive in the knowledge that she was at risk of further seizures.”
Associate Coroner Burdes said on the day of the crash, Cook left her Fairfax home with her children aged 2 and 4 in car seats in the back and her 13-year-old nephew in the front passenger seat.
“As was normal on a school day, Ms Cook intended to drop her nephew at high school and her 4-year-old at pre-school, and then return home with her 2-year-old,” he explained.
“As Ms Cook entered Riverton at about 8.30am, she had what her nephew described as a seizure. He was familiar with the signs of a seizure as he had seen Ms Cook have a similar event at home about one or two months earlier.
“He described her shaking and then ‘stiffening up’ and ‘frothing at the mouth a little bit’.
“Ms Cook did not respond to his shouts, and he thought she must have pressed down on the accelerator because the car suddenly and dramatically increased its speed.
“The car crossed the centre line, and he took hold of the steering wheel to regain control... trying to control the car as it sped up.
“He had never driven before and was manoeuvring the car from the front passenger seat to avoid hitting other vehicles.”
The teen said the car was travelling at about 80-90km/h as it came up behind a school bus.
He tried to overtake the bus but clipped its corner and then came face-to-face with an oncoming Toyota Landcruiser.
“The impact of cannabis is not clear. Some studies indicate that cannabis may lower the threshold for a seizure, but there is simply too little information for me to be able to draw any sound conclusion,” he ruled.
Police investigated the crash, collecting CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.
Investigators concluded that the evidence was consistent with Cook having a seizure while driving her car which led to her vehicle “rapidly accelerating to a significant speed” and crashing into the Landcruiser.
Speed was the cause of the crash but police noted “illicit drug use” as a “contributing factor”.
Associate Coroner Burdes said Cook had a personal and family history of epileptic seizures.
Her medical records noted her first seizure in January 2014 and another in July 2016.
“Ms Cook had told her partner that she did not have epilepsy but ‘just seizures’ and that her doctor had told her they were caused by stress and not eating properly.”
Associate Coroner Burdes confirmed Cook’s medical records refer to “epileptic” seizures.
He outlined the rules around driving and seizures.
An epileptic seizure while driving can place the driver and other road users at risk.
Driving should cease if an individual is having seizures or had a seizure in the last 12 months.
A period of 12 months free from seizures is normally required before an individual is allowed to drive again or is allowed to obtain a driver’s licence.
The normal 12-month stand-down period may be reduced in certain circumstances.
“As both Ms Cook’s partner and nephew separately described seizures about every six months, including a seizure one or two months before the crash, I accept that Ms Cook continued to have seizures after the last reference to epilepsy in her medical records,“ Associate Coroner Burdes said.
“Her last known seizure before 8 November 2021 was in September or October 2021. [She] did not report any continued seizures to her doctor.
“I have no direct evidence to explain why Ms Cook did not report continued seizures to her doctor or continue to take anti-seizure medication.
“I find it more probable than not that Ms Cook did not report the continued seizures at least in part so she could continue to drive.
“Ms Cook was aware from the revocation in November 2016 that reporting a seizure to her doctor meant a likely loss of her driver’s licence... [she] was also stopped by police... driving while her licence was revoked and was thereby aware of the potential legal consequences of driving while revoked.”
Associate Coroner Burdes formally ruled that an epileptic seizure “directly led” to the fatal crash.
“I urge anyone who drives and who has a seizure to follow the guidance from NZTA,” he said.
“Stop driving and consult your healthcare provider. This guidance applies to those with a history of epilepsy or seizures, and to those who experience a seizure for the first time.
“Although the standdown from driving is likely to last 12 months, this inconvenience is vastly outweighed by the risks associated with continuing to drive.
“I make this comment to draw public attention to the serious risks associated with continuing to drive with a history of seizures and to highlight the advice of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to stop driving and to consult a health practitioner.
“If those who or may experience seizures choose to stop driving and to consult a health practitioner, the chances of further deaths in similar circumstances to Ms Cook’s death will be reduced.”
Cook is survived by her partner, Tommy, and children, London and Legacy.
“I extend my sincere condolences to Ms Cook’s whānau for their loss,” Associate Coroner Burdes said.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz