Communities across Southland and Otago have banded together after a week of wild weather left thousands without power for days, flattened trees, and even brought late-year snow.
Parts of Southland and Otago remain in states of emergency, with communities still grappling with the aftermath of more than a week ofsevere weather.
Emergency Management Southland reports 6250 customers in the region, and 2500 in Otago, remain without power, with crews working to reconnect properties while a “long tail” of outages could last up to a week for some households.
A co-ordinated response is currently under way, with 31 generators circulating across the region to support dairy sheds, community hubs, and essential infrastructure, and five NZ Defence Force soldiers deployed to conduct welfare checks and deliver information to remote communities.
On Monday, the Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery, mark Mitchell, announced a contribution of $150,000 to the Southland and Clutha Mayoral Relief Funds to assist with the recovery.
Provider PowerNet has warned residents that the scale of the storm’s damage was unprecedented, and that the company was currently unable to provide estimates for when electricity will be restored to every property.
Waikaka Station farmer Sharon Patterson said her property had been without electricity for nearly six days after gale-force winds tore through the region on Thursday.
“It’s just amazing how it’s come through right across Southland.”