Southern Police ask locals to help with investigation after man found injured by road

Police are appealing for information from locals after a man was discovered on a country road with “unexplained injuries”.

Officers were called to attend at the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd, 10 minutes’ drive west of Queenstown’s CBD, at 6.15pm on Sunday.

Police are investigating if a man discovered at the intersection was injured there or somewhere else.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital and later transferred to Christchurch.

Southern Police ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage near the intersection to contact them via 105 and to reference file number 250915/1658.