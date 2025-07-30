An aggrieved motorist wants urgent action to fix Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a pothole blew out two of his vehicle’s tyres on his way to work.
State Highway 1 heading north at Ramarama is currently back down to one lane as crews try a more “permanent” fix after theroad started to deteriorate, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).
Auckland resident Liam, who only wanted his first name used, said he saw the pothole “two seconds too late” on his way to work at 3.30am.
He said as soon as he heard the massive “bang”, he knew both his tyres were “goners”.
FINAL UPDATE 9AM All congestions has now CLEARED after the prior closure.. Another off-ramp and lane closure will be in place on this section of the road later in the morning. ^EH https://t.co/CQsiXemBQ0
— NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) July 29, 2025
Meanwhile, potholes also caused major issues for Waikato drivers.
NZTA said the heavy rain had caused potholes to form at several locations on the Waikato Expressway, and nose-to- tail crashes on the highway had caused significant delays for drivers.