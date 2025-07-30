One tyre had enough air to get him home, while the other had been left with a hole big enough he could fit a hand inside.

As he assessed the damage and replaced one with the spare, another car suffered a similar fate, popping both its tyres on the same pothole, he said.

Liam says his car blew two tyres after he hit the pothole on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Ramarama

As he started to drive off he saw another motorist who was assessing damage to their car, and a third vehicle that had also pulled over in the similar spot.

Liam said the community have been petrified of the motorway potholes since August last year when three men lost their lives after a truck struck a pothole in the same area, blowing its tyre and sending it flying across the road.

“More people are going to die,” he said.

The pothole that his vehicle struck today had been a fixture of the road “for a while,” with it routinely being fixed and then washing out a few weeks later.

He also said the frustrating cycle did not only exist on the motorway.

“Lots of the rural, 80km roads out Pukekohe ways are filled with them... some of them are on blind corners, so you have no choice but to hit them or risk swerving off the road.

“It’s shocking.”

This morning, traffic was gridlocked back to the Waikato Expressway while road crews shut the busy route to one lane.

NZTA said the road had “deteriorated” overnight.

The left lane was fully closed, however, NZTA reopened the lane just after 8am.

It was shut down again just before midday so crews could complete “more permanent” repair work.

NZTA told commuters to expect delays when travelling through and to use alternative exits.

FINAL UPDATE 9AM

All congestions has now CLEARED after the prior closure.. Another off-ramp and lane closure will be in place on this section of the road later in the morning. ^EH https://t.co/CQsiXemBQ0 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) July 29, 2025

Meanwhile, potholes also caused major issues for Waikato drivers.

NZTA said the heavy rain had caused potholes to form at several locations on the Waikato Expressway, and nose-to- tail crashes on the highway had caused significant delays for drivers.

Traffic was left snarled for several hours.