NZTA has alerted due to a crash, two northbound lanes are blocked just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

NZTA has alerted due to a crash, two northbound lanes are blocked just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

One person has been rushed to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causing major traffic delays.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the northbound Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp about 1.18pm today.

St John alerted on Twitter eight people were treated and of those one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital. The condition of the patient was not provided.

"For more details refer to police," St John said in the tweet.

A police spokesperson said one person received serious injuries and seven others had minor injuries.

"The lane was temporarily blocked to clear the scene, but has since reopened," they said.

12/08/22 13:18: Traffic incident in Ellerslie. 8 patients treated 1 patient transported to Auckland Hospital. For more details refer to Police . https://t.co/ymn8m6fKSP — St John (@StJohnAlerts) August 12, 2022

Following this crash, there was another collision in the area in the opposite direction, southbound.

"Police are responding to a crash on the Auckland Southern Motorway, travelling Southbound near Ellerslie," the police spokesperson said.

Two lanes are blocked, but traffic is moving through the area, they said.

"There are no reports of injuries," they said.

Meanwhile, drivers travelling in both directions on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Newmarket can expect "long delays" due to the crashes.

As at 2.15pm, the crash located just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp was cleared, NZTA said in a tweet.

However, New Zealand's transport agency warned travellers could still expect long delays in both directions between East Tamaki and Newmarket.

"Expect delays as congestion eases through the area," NZTA wrote in the tweet.

FINAL UPDATE 2:15PM

This crash has been fully cleared, however long delays remain in both directions between East Tamaki and Newmarket. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/xqU1QxKonG — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 12, 2022

Earlier this afternoon NZTA said: "Due to a crash, two northbound lanes are blocked just after the Ellerslie-Panmure on-ramp."

NZTA has warned travellers to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.