Fire and Emergency said crews have eight pumps and pump rescue tenders, a mobile command unit, six water tankers, an incident commander and other resources fighting the blaze.

“Please keep well clear of Waitotara township. Fire and Emergency have also set up a water supply area in the Four Square in Waverley for tankers to refill so firefighters can continue to fight the fire.

“As well as all the other appliances, they have an aerial responding to tackle the two-storey fire.”

Police and ambulance have been notified and are still responding to the scene.

More to come

