The school boy was described by the spokesperson as his family’s “little best friend”.

“He was the baby of the family … and he knew he was a baby, and boy did he take advantage.”

The spokesperson told Stuff the surviving father and the boy’s mother were “struggling hard”.

“It’s the worst thing that could happen to a parent.”

The father on the boat had experience crossing the Pātea bar after learning from his own father, the spokesperson said.

A boatie involved in the dramatic rescue bid said he wanted to express his deepest condolences to the family and commend his crew as they swung into action.

“To the crew I had with me, I’m incredibly proud of the efforts and what we were able to do in what was a very stressful situation.

“To the two lost souls yesterday, may you rest in peace.”

He also thanked fellow boaties involved in the rescue.

Pātea Area School principal James Davidson told the Herald the school will be deeply affected by the student’s death.

“We are supremely thankful for those who were on the scene, offering help while the tragedy was unfolding. Pātea is very fortunate to have such committed and prepared individuals living in our community.

“It demonstrates that while we are small, we are overflowing with community-minded people with big hearts.

“Pātea Area School is prepared to support our people today, tomorrow and going forward as we walk together through this tough time,” Davidson said.

After the incident, a rāhui was placed on the stretch of water and shoreline where the pair lost their lives.

It stretches 1km along the beach on either side of the river mouth.

Fishing, shellfish collecting, recreational activities, boating, and motorbike riding cannot take place in respect of the deceased.

The rāhui will be lifted next Monday.

Police believed those on board were wearing lifejackets.

The boat has been recovered and will be examined as part of the investigation.

