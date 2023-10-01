Chaotic weather will sweep the country today after Kiwis soaked up the Sunday sunshine.

The MetService has today issued a fresh round of severe weather warnings, with heavy rain, gale-force winds and even snow bearing down on parts of the South and lower North Island.

From Lewis Pass to Milford Rd, MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for much of Monday, which warn of snow fall on the Crown Range, Porters Pass and Lindis Pass.

As well as the snowfall warnings, the South Island can expect gale-force winds and heavy rain for almost all of the island.

Around Otago, wind gusts may reach up to 130km/h an hour with the potential to down trees and powerlines and make driving dangerous. And it’s the same story farther south, with gusts of up to 130km/h expected for Fiordland until at least 6pm tonight.

As the wind whips the island, rain is also anticipated for Buller as well as potential thunderstorms. The rain could quickly approach warning levels and people are urged to keep an eye on MetService’s latest warnings and watches.

We're expecting strong to damaging winds on Monday across the eastern South Island & lower North Island.



In these areas, gusts of 100-120 km/h will be widespread, & at least occasional gusts >120 km/h are likely.



Impacts on Monday are likely to include downed trees & power cuts pic.twitter.com/MV2qUeiXpD — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 1, 2023

Farther north towards Wellington, the wind is still blasting - with a strong wind warning blanketing Wellington and Marlborough until 6pm tonight.

There will be severe northwest gales up to 120km/h, which could damage powerlines and topple trees.

Even farther north and towards the East Coast, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay should be prepared for strong winds which could reach warning level.

This animation shows the front set to wreak havoc across southern and central Aotearoa on Monday. Fierce NW winds first, then a vicious whip around to the SW (especially in the south) as a deep low moves east.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, with almost… pic.twitter.com/GIjIQoOhIg — MetService (@MetService) October 1, 2023

The warnings come as much of the country welcomed some rare sunshine on Sunday, accompanied by warmer conditions.

MetService says more fast-moving fronts are expected to travel up the country into the second week of school holidays, with heavy rain expected for the South Island west coast from Sunday.

Severe weather warnings

The raft of severe weather warnings and watches will come into effect as early as 3am on Monday and remain throughout the day.

MetService says thunderstorms are possible for Buller and it expects 90 to 110mm of rain about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast and peak rates to reach 10 to 20mm/h.

The rest of the South Island will come under an orange strong wind warning throughout Monday as severe northwest gales with damaging gusts of up to 130km/h are expected.

As for the North Island, the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua districts will be hit by strong winds from 9am on Monday, rising to severe gales in exposed places by mid-morning, gusting up to 120km/h.

MetService advises strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Wild weather lashed NZ on Saturday

Yesterday’s west-to-southwest cold front brought wind gusts of up to 135km/h on Great Barrier Island, a twister that tipped a caravan in Buller - slightly injuring one person, and disrupted ferry services. A tree came down next to a home in suburban Auckland, and Matamata’s 110th A & P Show was cancelled after flooding at Morrinsville Recreation Ground.

There were also severe thunderstorms in Northland, hail in Christchurch and snow showers in Queenstown. A road was closed because of flooding in Wellington.

Notable wind gusts today across parts of the upper North to 2pm



135 km/h (73 knots) Great Barrier Island

130 km/h (70 knots) Muriwai

127 km/h (68 knots) Pukekohe

105 km/h (57 knots) Waitakere Ranges



Source: Auckland council environmental data portal



Image: Squall line… pic.twitter.com/JN4ItoEJTg — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@HaurakiGulfWx) September 30, 2023

A couple were in a caravan at Mokihinui in Buller when an “isolated twister” tipped it at 1am yesterday, leaving one suffering a sore shoulder, Gentle Annie Seaside Campground owner Jesse Paley-Atkins said.

“It wasn’t an area-wide storm - just a random event. The rest of the camping ground and area were unaffected. Fine sunny day here today.”