“The North Island tomorrow will start off relatively settled... later in the afternoon, we see more showers coming in there in the north and the western half of the island,” she said.

Thunderstorms are forecast to mostly remain around the southern and western parts of the South Island; however, some may sneak across the alps into the likes of Queenstown Lake, MetService said.

The thunderstorms will bring a risk of hail, blustery winds and potential snow down to around 400m.

Dube said a warm mass will heat up the country over the remainder of the week and may bring an expected high of 21C to Napier tomorrow.

Watches and warnings

The series of fronts that have brought severe weather to southern New Zealand today are set to move toward central and northern New Zealand during tomorrow and Saturday.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers and south of Arthur’s Pass until 6pm tomorrow.

An orange strong wind warning is also in place for the Canterbury High Country until 3pm tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Eastern Bay of Plenty Ranges, Tararua Range, the western and southern ranges of Tasman/Nelson, the ranges of Buller and Grey districts, the ranges of the Westland District, and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers north of Glenorchy.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa, as well as eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim.

What’s in store for the weekend?

As we approach Father’s Day, things are expected to be “a bit of a mixed bag” as rain is set to spread up the country with southwesterly winds, MetService said.

On Saturday, the South Island will remain relatively wet, except for areas in Canterbury, which will likely only receive showers, Dube said.

“The rest of the island will remain quite wet, and it should clear up towards the afternoon for most places.

“The North Island will start off showery everywhere except for those eastern parts, just east of the ranges,” she said.

In the afternoon, the rain from the south and from the west will spread into the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay areas and will mostly clear up by the evening, she said.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said much of the North Island will wake up to rain on Saturday.

“A cool southwest change moves on to Southland Saturday evening and zips up the country. It might be breakfast in bed rather than a round of golf for dad on Sunday,” Ferris said.

A brief ridge of high pressure is forecast across the country on Monday morning.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.