Glenys Hanley (inset) has been principal at Catlins Area School since 2021.

Glenys Hanley (inset) has been principal at Catlins Area School since 2021.

The husband of a South Island school principal is a convicted sex offender who attempted to rape a tourist in a toilet cubicle armed with a knife.

The revelation has prompted a parent to call for the principal’s resignation, describing the lack of transparency as displaying “poor judgment”. The Ministry of Education also says it has received an anonymous complaint about the matter.

Glenys Hanley is the principal of Catlins Area School in Owaka. Her husband, Simon Kirk Melville, was jailed in 2007 for six years on one charge of attempted rape, three of sexual violation, and assault with a weapon.

The Herald has seen an anonymous email, including a newspaper article, that was sent to staff and parents on September 29 regarding Melville’s criminal history. The school caters to students from Years 1 to 13.

The email alleged Melville was regularly on school grounds and participated in school activities.

“His involvement needs to be addressed and discussed openly,” the email said.

The Herald asked Hanley, who has been principal at the school since 2021, for comment as well as the presiding member of the board of trustees.

Hanley said she did not have “delegations” to speak to the media and referred questions to the board.

The presiding member of the board Simon Walker released a statement to the Herald on Wednesday evening.

Simon Kirk Melville was jailed in 2007 for six years for attempted rape, sexual violation, and assault with a weapon.

“We are aware of some information being circulated anonymously and ask that any information being discussed or shared with you about any school community member is managed responsibly and with due consideration.

“It is important that our students’ education and welfare remains the focus, and they are not impacted by any community dialogue or media reporting. We take very seriously our responsibilities and have the required policies and procedures in place to comply with all legislation governing our school operations.”

In an email to staff, seen by the Herald, Walker said the Board was aware of some information being circulated about “the spouse of a staff member”.

“The Board of Trustees feels it is important to note that we are aware of this information and fully support all of our staff,” the email said.

“We would respectfully ask that any information being discussed about any school community member is done so with consideration and care – it is important that our students’ education and welfare, along with our staff’s wellbeing, remains our focus, and they are not impacted by any community dialogue.”

A parent who received the email spoke to the Otago Daily Times on condition of anonymity.

They said the issues raised were “complex” but boiled down to “honesty, poor judgement” and they believed Hanley should resign as a result.

However, not all those contacted by the Otago Daily Times agreed.

A former parent, who also did not wish to be named, said the couple and their family were “nice people” and deserved to leave past transgressions behind.

“[Melville] has done his time and, like all of us, deserves a second chance.

“Unfortunately, in any small community you get nasty, small-minded people who are unable to look at the bigger picture. It’s just a very sad situation for everyone concerned.”

Melville was released on parole after his first appearance before the Parole Board in 2009.

The report, obtained by the Herald said Melville was jailed as a result of a “very serious and violent offence” involving an attack on an English tourist who was in a Blenheim camping ground.

The report said Melville was “in pursuit of a rape fantasy” when he sexually abused her.

Melville pleaded guilty to the charges at an “early opportunity” and was seen as a prisoner who had “demonstrated very good conduct”.

He had undertaken rehabilitative work and acknowledged his problems with alcohol.

“We see the reports that have been filed as being very positive and Mr Melville is well aware of the impact of his offending on the victim,” the report said.

The board said given Melville was a first offender, and had spent nearly two years in custody, he should be able to be considered for a release on parole.

They found he would not be an undue risk to the community if he followed through with various parole conditions, including attending a community-based sex offenders treatment programme, an alcohol and drug counselling/programme and not to undertake any employment in the tourist industry which brought him into direct contact with tourists.

South Island leader for the Ministry of Education Nancy Bell told the Herald the ministry was aware of information that had been circulated anonymously.

“All schools must have clear policies and procedures in place that comply with their governance responsibilities.

“Any parent with concerns about the safety and well-being of their child should contact the school in the first instance.

“We have received one anonymous complaint which was referred to the school to manage through their formal complaints process.

“Employment matters should be directed to the board of trustees, as the employer.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.

Additional reporting by the Otago Daily Times.