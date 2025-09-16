The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, are under the same warning until late this afternoon.
Wellington and the Canterbury high country are under an orange strong wind warning, with concerns for damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible.
A number of other regions are also under strong wind and heavy rain watches today and tomorrow.
A heavy swell warning is in place for Kapiti-Porirua Coast – Otaki to Cape Terawhiti tomorrow.
Even once the main band of rain has passed, showers will linger before clearing by the end of Friday.
Temperatures heating up
MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said that last week parts of Hawke’s Bay struggled to reach double-digit temperatures, but this week highs in the 20s will be common across eastern areas.
Auckland is set to reach a high of 18C, but Wellington is forecast to drop to 15C after reaching 20C yesterday.
“We’re looking at highs in places like Christchurch of around 22C,” Law said.
“That’s a little bit warmer than normal for the time of year.”
