Home / New Zealand

South Island hit by severe winds and rain as North Island braces for wild weather

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService Severe weather 16th September. Video / MetService

Thunderstorms, strong northwesterly winds and heavy rain are lashing the South Island, with the lower North Island next in the firing line later today.

Gusts in exposed locations like the Canterbury high country could reach 130km/h, which poses a “dangerous” risk to motorists.

MetService meteorologist John Law told

