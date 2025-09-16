He said the South Island will bear the brunt today, with the heaviest rainfall with “intense bursts” expected on the western side of the southern Alps.

Severe watches and warnings

Most of the South Island is covered by severe weather watches and warnings over the next few days as the weather begins to shift.

The ranges of Westland and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Lake Marion are under an orange heavy rain warning until 10pm tonight.

The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, are under the same warning until late this afternoon.

Most of the South Island is covered by severe weather watches and warnings. Image / MetService

Wellington and the Canterbury high country are under an orange strong wind warning, with concerns for damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible.

A number of other regions are also under strong wind and heavy rain watches today and tomorrow.

A heavy swell warning is in place for Kapiti-Porirua Coast – Otaki to Cape Terawhiti tomorrow.

Even once the main band of rain has passed, showers will linger before clearing by the end of Friday.

Temperatures heating up

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said that last week parts of Hawke’s Bay struggled to reach double-digit temperatures, but this week highs in the 20s will be common across eastern areas.

Auckland is set to reach a high of 18C, but Wellington is forecast to drop to 15C after reaching 20C yesterday.

“We’re looking at highs in places like Christchurch of around 22C,” Law said.

“That’s a little bit warmer than normal for the time of year.”

