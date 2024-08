Police have recovered a body from waters off the coast of Haumuri Bluffs, near Kaikōura. Photo / Google

A man’s body has been pulled out of the water off the South Island coast after being spotted by fishermen.

The body was recovered at about 1.15pm yesterday off the coast of the Haumuri Bluffs, near Kaikōura, police said.

Coastguard and police recovered the body with the formal identification process now under way.

Police thanked the fishermen for alerting them and said the man’s death is being referred to the Coroner.