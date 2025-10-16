Photograph / Michael Craig

During the remainder of today, most people can expect fine spells with the odd shower across the majority of the country.

A cold front progressing northeast will bring scattered showers and strong southwesterly winds for central and northeastern regions this afternoon.

Temperatures have mostly returned to near-average levels, but clear overnight skies could bring frost to inland areas.

Masterton and Twizel have chilly minimum overnight temperatures of 2C and 1C respectively.

Heavy swells are forecast for the South Island, with 6-7m waves expected for Foveaux and Puysegur coastal areas, MetService said.

As we move into tomorrow, the morning will begin with mostly fine and settled conditions.

MetService said early morning fog is likely in sheltered areas.

“For most of the North Island, this sets up the story well, but for those in the southwestern half of the South Island, conditions will rapidly deteriorate, with strengthening northwesterly winds, developing showers, and evening rain,” MetService said.

Severe weather watches and warnings

Strong wind watches have been issued for Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island from late Friday afternoon, followed by Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes District and Canterbury High Country from tomorrow evening.

Northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places, with gusts of 100km/h.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Fiordland from the evening tomorrow.

MetService warned that these watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings.

What’s in store for the weekend?

As the weekend kicks in, multiple bands of rain will push northeast across the country.

This rain will be preceded by strong northwesterly winds.

MetService meteorologist Alanna Burrows said, “With the T20 NZ vs England Cricket game in Christchurch scheduled for Saturday night, it might be worth preparing for all weathers.”

She advised people to keep an eye on the MetService website for updates to the forecast closer to the start time.

Next week, the weather is looking wet, windy and wild with more strong northwesterly winds and heavy rain on the way.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.