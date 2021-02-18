South Head murder trial: Amy Christine Smith shot Danny Bruce Taylor, the 'man she loves' thinking he was an intruder

Amy Christine Smith in the High Court at Auckland on the first day of her trial. Photo / Chelsea Boyle

A woman who fatally shot the "man she loves" in remote, rural Auckland thought she was acting against an intruder, a court has heard.

Amy Christine Smith denies murdering Danny Bruce Taylor in April, 2019.

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone said Smith had been living in the remote South Head area, by the Kaipara Harbour, for quite some time.

A substantial amount of cannabis was in the barn on Taylor's farm, and seemed to have been grown there, Johnstone said.

The 52-year-old's bedroom was on a mezzanine level in the barn.

There cannabis branches lay drying over ordinary household items, and there was also a "considerable" number of firearms including a loaded shotgun at the foot of the bed.

Police at the rural address in South Head. Photo / Dean Purcell

According to the defendant, the pair had recently learned they were to be the likely target of a "stand-over", the prosecutor said.

Johnstone said methamphetamine also seems likely to have affected Smith's thinking that night.

She was perhaps more "sleepless and alert" than most people to unwanted visitors and was "more ready" to take action against them.

Sometime after 1am, she sensed an intruder on the property, he said.

She armed herself with a rifle, the court heard.

"She knew it was loaded. From her perspective every gun in the house was loaded and ready to go."

Playing on her mind - and the prosecutor quoted - was "the length mongrels will go to get what is not theirs to take".

She saw a person outside, he said, but she was unable to see who or what they were doing.

"But even so she decided to shoot the person," Johnstone said.

"Tragically, hers was what might in other circumstances be described as an excellent shot.

"The bullet went through the man's left arm and carried on through the side of his chest through his left lung lodging in his heart."

But there was no intruder that night, the prosecutor said. She had shot Taylor on his own property.

Police launched a homicide investigation after they were first called to the rural address in South Head about 2am. Photo / Dean Purcell

He yelled, "f**k you shot me", Johnstone said.

Smith called 111 for an ambulance but he died before it arrived.

"Ms Smith clearly used unreasonable force," Johnstone said.

Her actions were not to defend herself but to stop someone coming in to steal drugs, he said.



"Ms Smith does appear to have killed Mr Taylor by mistake."

But the "only mistake" was that it was Taylor and not some other person who would suffer the consequences, he said.

The Crown is expected to call just under 20 witnesses during the trial. Evidence started today with Smith's 111 call.

"Naturally you will hear some of the anguish in her voice," Johnstone said.

Defence lawyer Peter Kaye said it was accepted that his client fatally shot Taylor by mistake but there were issues.

"What happened in those crucial moments when Ms Smith had that gun?

"Was she acting to defend herself or another, namely Mr Taylor - the man she loves?"

How did Smith view the circumstances she was in at the time, he said.

"You are looking at it through her eyes."

The Crown and the defence both opened their cases in the High Court at Auckland today. Photo / File

Smith was excused from listening to her 111 call as it was played to the jury this afternoon.

In the call she repeated the address of the emergency for the call taker and said she had shot her partner in the arm.

Smith described Taylor as pale as he lay on the floor and tried to stem the bleeding as the call taker repeatedly told her to apply pressure on the wound.

"Now, Amy, what have you shot Danny with?"

"I shot him with a .22," she said.

"I thought he was an intruder."

Throughout the call a distressed Smith can be heard yelling.

At one point she says: "I don't know how to control the bleeding."

"Amy, calm down, you need to keep firm, steady pressure on the wound," the call taker replied.

The trial, which started today before Justice Mary Peters and jury, continues in the High Court at Auckland.