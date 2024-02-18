South Auckland teens arrested for allegedly fleeing police in stolen car

Transport officials’ bold plans to quadruple speed cameras, fire crews continue to work on the Port Hills ahead of hot and windy conditions and Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite.

Two 12-year-olds are among four youths who gave themselves up after driving on the wrong side of the road at high speeds around South Auckland overnight.

Police also arrested a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old over the incident, which began when they allegedly fled from police in a stolen car about 2am on Roscommon Pl, Clendon.

Counties Manukau Central area prevention manager Inspector Mark Chivers said police did not chase the vehicle. Instead, the police Eagle helicopter tracked its movements.

“The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed and at times was on the wrong side of the road around the Manukau area,” Chivers said.

“The driver headed into Manurewa and police successfully spiked the vehicle on Hill Road, where it came to a stop.

“Four youths got out of the vehicle and surrendered to police.”

Chivers said it was lucky no one was injured and hailed the officers involved.

“This is another example of some great police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe.”



