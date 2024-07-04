“Fortunately, on-site security staff were able to lock the trolley, which the offender has then tried to drag before it has tipped over and all items were recovered before he got too far,” Riddle said.

In one incident, the man left a supermarket with 241 blocks of Whittaker’s Chocolate, valued at $1349.60. Photo / NZ Police

Police located the alleged offender at a property on Duke St, Papakura earlier this week.

The 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Papakura District Court on Monday, charged with multiple counts of burglary and shoplifting.

Riddle said the arrest was an “excellent outcome.

“Police will continue to target prolific offending against retail businesses in our communities.

“This is also another great example of how the community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour.”

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman yesterday for allegedly stealing more than $21,000 worth of goods from various supermarkets across Auckland.

She was due to appear in the Manukau District Court today, facing 20 charges of shoplifting.

Riddle urged anyone to report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or if it’s after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.