A prolific shoplifter has been arrested after attempting to steal 241 blocks of Whittaker’s Chocolate from a South Auckland supermarket in one go.
Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle said police have been making inquiries into a person of interest following multiple shoplifting offences in South Auckland, mainly from supermarkets, over the past few weeks.
“Retail crime is particularly damaging to our communities,” Riddle said.
In one incident, the man left a supermarket with 241 blocks of Whittaker’s Chocolate, valued at $1349.60.
“Fortunately, on-site security staff were able to lock the trolley, which the offender has then tried to drag before it has tipped over and all items were recovered before he got too far,” Riddle said.
Police located the alleged offender at a property on Duke St, Papakura earlier this week.
The 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Papakura District Court on Monday, charged with multiple counts of burglary and shoplifting.