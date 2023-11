Two people have been taken to hospital following a shooting in Manurewa. Photo / File

Police are investigating after two people were injured in an early morning shooting in South Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the two people received gunshot wounds following an incident around 4.30am on Oratu Pl in Manurewa.

“Both people were transported to hospital,” they said.

“We are working to establish exactly what took place and at this stage there is no further information available.”

More to come.