South Auckland shooting: Police investigating after shots fired at house in Clendon Park

Police have launched an investigation after shots were reportedly fired at a house in South Auckland early today.
Police confirmed they were called to a firearms incident in Clendon Park, near Manurewa and Weymouth early today.
"At around 4.20am, shots were reportedly fired at an address in Palmers Rd by offenders who left the scene in a vehicle."
Read More
- Gang tensions: Gunshots heard before vehicle torched in Māngere, Auckland - NZ Herald
- Firearm pointed at police: Gunshots reported at major incident in Auckland - NZ Herald
- Gunshots, violence, police: One person seriously injured in Christchurch incident - NZ Herald
- Hamilton suburb of Maeroa woken by gunshots - NZ Herald
- Video: Swanson shooting: Passerby captures frightening sound of gunshot - NZ Herald
People were inside the house at the time, a spokesman said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Fortunately, no one was injured," police said.
Authorities are now making inquiries and are appealing to anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.