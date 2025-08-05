Police were called to Kia Aroha campus in South Auckland after reports of an aggressive group attempting to enter the school. Photo / Dean Purcell

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

South Auckland school goes into lockdown, police called to incident

Police were called to Kia Aroha campus in South Auckland after reports of an aggressive group attempting to enter the school. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kia Aroha Campus in South Auckland went into lockdown this afternoon after an unknown group attempted to enter the grounds.

Police said officers were called to the school on Othello Drive, Clover Park, about 3pm after reports of the incident.

“This group has presented as aggressive and the school has gone into a self-initiated lockdown,” a spokesperson said.

“One person received a minor injury during a scuffle with this group.”