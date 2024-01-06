The Caltex station in Papatotoe is currently closed as police forensics have launched their investigation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A South Auckland petrol station is the scene of an investigation after a dawn smash-and-grab robbery.

Police were called to the Caltex petrol station on Puhinui Rd, Manukau, about 5.10am, following reports of a break-in.

Police understand four people used a tyre iron to break the front door and rob the premises.

The offenders left in a stolen vehicle, which was found abandoned a short time later in Papatoetoe.

The South Auckland petrol station is wrapped with police emergency tape and remains closed while police forensics complete their investigation.

A pile of broken glass could be seen outside the smashed front door to the business.

Forensics staff at the station were seen attempting to collect fingerprints from the smoke and vape cabinets.

A man attempting to fill his vehicle was told by a staff member he couldn’t due to “robbery”.

Forensics had left the scene by 8.30am, however, detectives are still present inside the station and the 24-hour gas station remains cordoned off.

Glass repairers were also on sight to fix the front door that was smashed.

Police said they are following strong lines of inquiry.