South Auckland, Manurewa, crash between car and pedestrian leaves one person injured

The accident at the intersection of Weymouth Road and Clendon Place was reported to police at 4pm. Source: Google

NZ Herald

A person is injured after a crash involving a car and pedestrian in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this afternoon.

The accident at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Clendon Place was reported to police at 4pm.

The road is closed at the crash site and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

