South Auckland, Manurewa, crash between car and pedestrian leaves one person injured

A person is injured after a crash involving a car and pedestrian in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this afternoon.
The accident at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Clendon Place was reported to police at 4pm.
The road is closed at the crash site and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Read More
- Pedestrian dies in Manurewa, South Auckland crash - NZ Herald
- Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Manurewa, South Auckland - NZ Herald
- South Auckland restaurant car smash: 'It was like an earthquake hit us' - NZ Herald
- Body found in burning car in Manurewa, homicide investigation launched - NZ Herald
- One person seriously injured in South Auckland incident, police at scene - NZ Herald