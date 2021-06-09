South Auckland fatal hit-and-run: New charges after man's death in Māngere

Up to 30 people are in handcuffs and being questioned by police after a hit-and-run crash which left one person dead in Auckland this morning.

Up to 30 people are in handcuffs and being questioned by police after a hit-and-run crash which left one person dead in Auckland this morning.

A 21-year-old man charged in relation to an alleged hit and run in South Auckland is facing a new charge.

Police confirmed the driver has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death, after the incident in Māngere just before midday yesterday.

He was earlier charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury over the incident in Māngere.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau CIB said authorities cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation.

Police have carried out and completed a scene examination at the site of the incident on Thomas Rd.

Police impound a car suspected in a hit and run incident on Thomas Rd, Mangere.

"But police remain present at the nearby address that we attending following the incident."

The identity of the man who died has yet to be released.

Police said a post-mortem examination is to be carried out today.

Bright said detectives are still working through speaking with "a large number" of people to figure out the circumstances of the incident.

A number of vehicles have also been seized as part of the investigation, she said.

Locals are told to expect police presence in the area over the coming days, police said.

Armed police at the scene of a suspected hit and run incident on Thomas Rd, Mangere.

"I would like to reassure the Māngere community that Police are taking the incident seriously..."

The arrest comes after police were called to Thomas Rd just before 12pm yesterday, after reports a man had been hit by a vehicle which then allegedly left the area immediately afterwards.

Streets in the south Auckland suburb were cordoned off for much of the afternoon.

Armed police were posted Pukaki Rd, about five minutes down Massey Rd from the scene of the incident.

One witness saw up to 20-30 people restrained across two scenes, amid a heavy police presence of about 15-20 officers.

Another witnessed described seeing two men smashing a car on Thomas Rd.

He said a car had pulled out from a house and was revving its engine on the street.

"I heard the tyre noises," the witness said.

Then two men began smashing the car with what the witness believed was a rock and iron rod.

The person inside the car fled into a house.