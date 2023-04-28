Four people were traveling in a stolen car when it crashed into another vehicle and a bus stop, the offenders then fled the scene. Video / Supplied

A car filled with teenagers has slammed into a South Auckland bus stop after crashing into a four-wheel-drive.

The shocking incident occurred at 10.30am today, a witness told the Herald.

Favona Rd resident Inez Fiana was walking to the bus stop when she saw a group of four to five teenagers inside a car, crash into a four-wheel drive that was turning left at the busy intersection on the main road.

“They smashed into the four-wheel drive, I could see the driver was hurt, he went on the grass and sat there.

“I could hear the teens yell ‘get out..get out’.

“They were exiting the car while it was still moving.”

A stolen car smashed into a bus stop in Favona, Auckland this morning. Photo / Inez Fiana

The car then hit the bus stop which had people sitting inside, Fiana said.

“There were shoes flying off the car as it made its way to the stop.

“A bunch of residents came out of their homes and I think they rang the police.

“The children looked about 14-16 years of age.”

Fiana said by the time her bus came, the car was still at the stop.

“I was getting late so I hopped on the bus. Some residents checked on the person who was driving the four-wheel drive.”

Three of the four occupants of the stolen vehicle were apprehended moments after it smashed into a South Auckland bus stop. Photo / Inez Fiana

Police confirmed the car was a stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene soon soon after the two-car crash, a police spokesperson said.

“It appears four people were travelling in a stolen car, which crashed into another vehicle and a bus stop. They have then fled the scene.

“A witness has followed the offenders and alerted police, who apprehended three people close by.”

One person was still outstanding and police investigations were ongoing, they said.

“It’s believed one person sustained minor injuries.”